"I'm in remission, y'all!" – Roman Reigns returns to WWE on this day in 2019

Current Universal Champion Roman Reigns will go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Over the years, fans have seen multiple ups and downs in The Big Dog's career. One such moment occurred three years ago.

Reigns finally became the Universal Champion by defeating his long-time rival Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018. Everything looked great until he was met with a piece of unfortunate news. His leukemia was back, which meant he had to relinquish his hard-earned title and take a break from WWE.

On the October 22, 2018 episode of RAW, he shared a heartfelt moment with fans. He announced he had to relinquish the Universal title due to his battle with leukemia. Fans offered love while Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose hugged their Shield stablemate.

Thankfully, it wasn't long until he was back to reclaim his yard. On February 26th, 2019, Roman returned to WWE and greeted fans with four words: "I'm in remission, y'all!"

The arena was filled with happiness.

Such moments are important when stars need the love of fans. The WWE Universe proved to be one of the best fanbases in the world, and The Big Dog continued his dominant run in the Titanland.

Roman Reigns' character has changed completely

Fans supported Reigns as a performer. However, the case wasn't the same with his on-screen booking. His babyface run felt forced, and a change was desperately needed.

WWE finally pulled the trigger in 2020 by turning him heel. He assaulted Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020 and aligned himself with Paul Heyman.

Heyman helped him become the new Universal Champion. Since then, The Tribal Chief has been a part of some of the best WWE storylines. In his 540+ days reign, he defended his title against John Cena, Edge, and Brock Lesnar. He has become the biggest star in the company.

At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal title against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a Title vs. Title match. It's touted to be the biggest match in WrestleMania history.

