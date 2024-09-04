Roman Reigns returns with 6 ft 8 in giant, Tiffany loses her MITB contract to big name? 4 predictions for WWE in September 2024 

August 2024 was another excellent month for WWE. The company hosted two big Premium Live Events, SummerSlam and Bash in Berlin, during the month, which were huge commercial successes.

The previous month also had several big moments in store for fans—be it Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam, The Judgment Day's implosion, or Gunther winning the World Heavyweight Title. Overall, August 2024 was one of the most eventful months of the year for WWE.

Fans should expect the company to keep the ball rolling in September as well. This could be another eventful month for WWE, as several ongoing storylines are poised beautifully.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for the Stamford-based promotion in September 2024:

#4. WWE books CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell Match for Bad Blood 2024

CM Punk prevailed over Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. However, The Second City Saint was attacked by The Scottish Psychopath on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Given how things unfolded on Monday night, this rivalry seems far from over, and another potential match between Punk and Drew could be on the cards at Bad Blood 2024. With the bitter rivals currently tied at 1-1, a tiebreaker makes sense.

A potential Hell in a Cell Match would be a perfect way to finish this high-octane and personal rivalry between The Second City Saint and The Scottish Psychopath. Fans should expect the company to announce the same shortly.

#3. Randy Orton turns heel

Randy Orton faced a heartbreaking loss against Gunther at Bash in Berlin. With that, his mini-feud against The Ring General came to an end. Following his loss, it will be interesting to see what is next for The Apex Predator.

One potential direction could see Orton turn heel. The Viper has been rumored to undergo a character change for quite a while now, and his recent loss may act as a catalyst, leading to The Legend Killer embracing the dark side.

#2. Tiffany Stratton loses her MITB briefcase to Bayley

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Tiffany Stratton interfere in the Street Fight Match between Nia Jax and Michin. The 25-year-old attacked Michin in her bid to help The Irresistible Force retain the WWE Women's Title.

This led to Bayley returning to take out Ms. Money in the Bank. Given how things unfolded, The Role Model and The Buff Barbie could be involved in a feud in the coming days. Their feud could potentially result in Bayley challenging Stratton to put the Women's MITB contract on the line in a potential match.

If so, The Role Model could shock fans by winning the coveted briefcase from Stratton.

#1. Roman Reigns returns with Hikuleo

Following his win against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes will likely lock horns with Solo Sikoa in a rematch. While many expect this bout to headline Bad Blood, rumor has it that the company is planning to book the high-profile match for SmackDown's return to the USA Network on September 13.

If so, fans could witness the return of Roman Reigns during the encounter. The Original Tribal Chief has been on a hiatus ever since he was attacked by The Bloodline on an episode of SmackDown last month. However, he could potentially return during Cody Rhodes' match against Solo to help The American Nightmare even the odds against The Bloodline.

However, the Original Tribal Chief may not return alone as he could be accompanied by Tama Tonga's half-brother, Hikuleo. The six-foot-eight-inch, 264-pound monster is rumored to be a part of The Bloodline saga, and he could potentially debut as a member of Roman Reigns' new faction this month.

