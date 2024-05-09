Roman Reigns returns, stars behind creepy vignettes revealed, and more - 4 possible surprises for WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is the number-one brand in pro wrestling today. It is on the FOX Network and has the most eyeballs every single week. The blue brand also sells the most tickets, as the show typically fills arenas.

In many ways, SmackDown will be an entirely different show beginning this week, however. The 2024 Draft was held almost two weeks ago now and the new rosters have officially been locked in since RAW this past Monday.

With this being the first SmackDown with the refreshed roster, fans are greatly intrigued as to what will happen. It is also clear that King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournament matches will fill up much of the blue brand's allotted time this week.

Still, Triple H and company officials may have some surprises for fans. In an effort to keep things exciting, The Game may have a top star return, a group debut, or even a heel turn that will shake things up. This article will look at a handful of potential surprises that could take place this Friday.

Below are four possible surprises for WWE SmackDown.

#4. Roman Reigns could return to save Paul Heyman

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman is in a tough spot in WWE right now. He was riding high with The Bloodline before WrestleMania. The group featured himself, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, The Rock, and Solo Sikoa. It was seemingly unstoppable until it was stopped.

Fast forward a month and things are radically different. Roman and The Rock are taking time away from WWE and Jimmy Uso was violently kicked out of the group. Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken over while also recruiting Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. They also routinely intimidate Heyman.

Most believe Roman Reigns isn't behind this new Bloodline and Paul Heyman clearly misses him. If the group begins to physically threaten Paul, it could lead to the surprise return of Roman on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief could lay out all three men and reclaim his throne.

#3. Montez Ford could turn heel and leave The Pride

Montez Ford kicking Austin Theory

The Street Profits have been a tag team in WWE for a long time. They've found a fair bit of success too. As a unit, they'd held the RAW Tag Team Titles, SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and NXT Tag Team Titles. They're also former EVOLVE Tag Team Champions.

Unfortunately, the duo haven't had a major title victory in a few years now. They had a shot at A-Town Down Under last week, but failed to win the WWE Tag Team Titles. They were clearly distraught after the loss and their time in The Pride isn't working out for them.

There's a chance that Montez Ford will decide this isn't working anymore. He has been pegged as a potential breakout star for years, so he could finally take the leap by attacking Angelo Dawkins or even Bobby Lashley before walking away from The Pride for good.

#2. Jacob Fatu could debut as part of The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

WWE has been hiring some big names as of late. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, best known as the Guerrilas of Destiny were recently picked up. Giulia has also allegedly been signed by the company. There is another big name on his way too.

Jacob Fatu, a real-life member of The Bloodline, has apparently been signed by WWE and could debut at any time. While there is no confirmation as to which brand he'll appear on, most believe he could show up on Friday Night Smackdown.

If Fatu will work for Nick Aldis' blue brand, a debut could come as soon as on Friday. He is extremely talented and will surely make a difference, so perhaps he could join this new era of The Bloodline and officially dominate SmackDown.

#1. The Wyatt 6 stable could officially debut on WWE television

Expand Tweet

QR codes have returned to WWE programming. They became common during the White Rabbit campaign in 2022 which led to the return of Bray Wyatt. Almost two years later, they're back, but this time seemingly teasing the return of Uncle Howdy.

It is expected that Howdy will be leading a stable featuring several other stars. This could potentially include missing performers such as Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis, the recently rehired Erick Rowan, and maybe even Alexa Bliss, who has been away from WWE television since getting pregnant last year.

There is no clear indication as to when the group will debut, but it could happen as soon as on SmackDown. The group interrupting a segment and attacking somebody, perhaps a popular babyface, would be the perfect way to debut the faction if they're meant to be heels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback