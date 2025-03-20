Roman Reigns to reunite with former WWE Universal Champion after 78 months on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has resumed his run as a singles star, trying to dominate the entire WWE roster once again and main-event WrestleMania 41. The former Undisputed WWE Champion unleashed an assault on Seth Rollins and CM Punk last week on RAW and is set to make an appearance on this week's blue brand episode.

Ad

During his appearance, Reigns could help Braun Strowman for the first time in more than 78 months to defeat Jacob Fatu in their grudge match on SmackDown this week. Reigns and Strowman have a lot of history together and haven't been seen on the same page since the latter's betrayal of the Big Dog back in August 2018 to align with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler against The Shield.

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu have been trying to take each other down for the past couple of months, and last week's episode of the blue brand featured Fatu unleashing an assault on the Monster of all Monsters.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE has confirmed a match between the two men for the blue brand, and the anticipation for the battle is at an all-time high. Roman Reigns already has issues with Jacob Fatu and the Bloodline, and he could cost Fatu the match on the blue brand.

This could lead to a massive storyline between Fatu and Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All, instead of the triple threat match with Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Ad

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are set to come face-to-face this week

Ad

After the massive attack on Rollins and Punk, Roman Reigns is set to return to Friday Night SmackDown after a long time. Reigns is set to come face-to-face with Seth Rollins and CM Punk on the blue brand, with speculations of a triple-threat match between the stars being made official in the next few days.

While this is a WrestleMania Main Event caliber match, it is still uncertain as to how WWE will handle the action with all three stars hating each other to the core. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Roman Reigns and his potential WrestleMania opponents on SmackDown this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback