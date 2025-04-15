  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • Roman Reigns to reunite with Seth Rollins in a shocking move after WWE RAW? Huge swerve explored

Roman Reigns to reunite with Seth Rollins in a shocking move after WWE RAW? Huge swerve explored

By Jitesh Puri
Modified Apr 15, 2025 17:54 GMT
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could reunite to take on CM Punk
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could reunite to take on CM Punk (Image credits: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will square off in one of the most anticipated Triple Threat matches in WrestleMania history. WWE RAW ensured fans were invested in the upcoming bout.

Ad

The hype leading to WWE WrestleMania became much greater on this week's WWE RAW with a dramatic and brutal segment featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman. The act ensured fans would tune in for the three stars to finally battle it out and finally witness where Paul Heyman's loyalty lies. For the first time in years, the former Shield stablemates agreed on a few points.

Seth Rollins raised a valid argument that Paul Heyman didn't just have to side with CM Punk at The Show of Shows due to the favor he owed. He explained that favors are always choices, and The Wiseman practically chose his former client over The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns agreed with what The Visionary said, making it the first time the two were on the same page in a while. Fans were left wondering if they teased a Shield reunion after years.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

While there is a slight chance of the former Shield partners working in unison to ensure The Best in The World loses in Las Vegas, it is unlikely considering the animosity that has built up between them over the last decade.

If the stars align and it does happen, it will instantly become one of the most talked-about moments in recent history. However, following the brawl that closed RAW this week, it doesn't seem like Reigns and Rollins will team up again.

Ad

What else could happen when Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk face off at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Ad

While a Shield reunion is realistically possible, it is not the only possibility. Paul Heyman will be in CM Punk's corner, so the drama between him and the OTC will be interesting to watch, to say the least.

Last week, Seth Rollins stopped himself from Stomping Paul Heyman and stated that The Wiseman now owed him a favor as well. This moment could lead to a new alliance between Rollins and Heyman, shaking the landscape of the industry at WWE WrestleMania 41.

All three stars have a decent chance at winning, making it arguably the most unpredictable bout leading into The Show of Shows.

About the author
Jitesh Puri

Jitesh Puri

Twitter icon

Jitesh Puri is a content writer who joined Sportskeeda in 2018 and has written hundreds of articles about WWE. His articles provide answers to some of the most asked questions related to professional wrestling. He covers news, rumors, and lists as well.
He is also an Engineering student, a YouTube creator, a standup comedian, and a passionate video editor.
For enquiries and suggestions: [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications