Roman Reigns reveals why he cried backstage after WrestleMania 33 match with The Undertaker

Roman Reigns sat on a chair as soon as he reached backstage, and cried his heart out.

This was hands down the biggest victory of his career at that point.

Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by ESPN, and The Big Dog recalled his WrestleMania 33 outing against The Undertaker. Reigns and The Deadman kicked off the rivalry at the 2017 Royal Rumble PPV, and it ended with Roman defeating The Undertaker at The Show of Shows.

While talking with ESPN, Reigns revealed that he sat down on a chair and cried moments after beating The Undertaker. Reigns went backstage while The Phenom was soaking it all in and the fans in attendance were giving him some well-deserved applause. He sat on a little chair and cried as he wasn't satisfied with the match even though the buildup had been incredible.

I went through gorilla [position] and he was still in the ring, I was just tucked off from the ramp into this little tiny holding area where people do last-minute [preparations] before a match. I just sat in one of these little chairs and I cried. It was such an emotional overload, for bad reasons and for good reasons too. As a perfectionist, I think Mark can agree that we had such an awesome story. If it had all went perfectly ... aw man, it would have been so fire. But the opportunity to main-event a WrestleMania with Taker, I was so grateful. But the perfectionist in me could not let it go. It ate me up. It still bothers me a little bit.

Reigns added that he later skipped the after-party and spent the entire night drinking and talking with The Usos.

Roman Reigns is one of only two men who have defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania

The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania streak had already been broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. Since then, The Phenom had defeated Bray Wyatt and Shane McMahon at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Fans had their doubts on this fateful night, but still held hope that The Undertaker would somehow manage to put Roman Reigns down even though he was way past his prime at the time. A devastating Spear ended things for The Undertaker, and Roman Reigns came out of the match with his hand held high. Both men had claimed prior to WrestleMania that the WWE was their yard, and Reigns proved at the event that The Undertaker's time had passed.

While Roman Reigns left for the back and cried, The Undertaker remained in the ring and hinted that he was done as a professional wrestler. This didn't happen though, as he returned a year later to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 34.