Roman Reigns reveals reason behind him doing a peculiar action following main event match on SmackDown

Roman Reigns flinging dog food at King Corbin

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed a main event six-man tag team match where Roman Reigns and The Usos - The Bloodline took on King Corbin and his two cronies - Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. However, the stakes for that match were raised as it was made into a 'Loser Eats Dog Food' match.

Ultimately, Corbin's team lost and Reigns got his retribution by pouring buckets full of dog food upon the 2019 King of The Ring winner with the help of his cousins, the Usos. Later, a fan on Twitter pointed out the peculiar and funny way that Reigns was flicking the dog food on Corbin and The Big Dog commented on the same.

Reigns revealed that he took the idea from a scene in the 1991 fantasy adventure movie 'Hook'. He added that he always wanted to do that as a kid and thanked Corbin for fulfilling the wish.

Stole that from the movie, Hook. Lost boy imaginary food scene.. 😂

Kid in me always wanted to do that! Thanks for letting me live that one out, Fettish Boy! 🤙🏽 https://t.co/HZZ8vqMlwx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 1, 2020

How did the match go down?

The match was finalised after Corbin pointed out earlier in the night as to how they humiliated Reigns last month by pouring dog food all over him, to which Reigns replied that Corbin either has a weird fetish with dog food or he might still be living in the moment.

Reigns then proposed a match with the above-mentioned stipulation which Corbin soon accepted. Later in the night, Reigns pinned Corbin for the win and afterward, The Bloodline dumped Corbin with dog food.