Roman Reigns reveals the coolest moment of his WWE career

Roman Reigns is one of the most polarizing figures in all of WWE

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns discussed a bunch of topics on tonight's WWE Backstage, and opened up on the highlight of his career.

The Big Dog stated that the coolest moment of his career was when he came out on the RAW after WrestleMania 33 and was showered with an incredibly loud chorus of boos, plus his iconic "This is my yard now" line.

At the Royal Rumble 2017 PPV, Reigns and The Undertaker were both featured in the annual free-for-all.

The Big Dog ended up eliminating The Phenom from the match, leading to an intense staredown between the two Superstars.

The events at Royal Rumble kicked off a heated rivalry between the two, that culminated in a dream match at The Show of Shows.

At WrestleMania 33, Reigns and The Undertaker went at it in the main event of the night. The match ended with Reigns pinning The Deadman and becoming the second WWE Superstar to do so at WrestleMania.

Reigns came out to open RAW the next night, and was met with arguably the biggest negative reaction in years.