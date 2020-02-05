WWE Hall of Famer says Natalya is "the greatest female wrestler in history"

Natalya holding the SmackDown Live Women's title

Last night on RAW, Asuka and Natalya went at it in a fierce battle, which ended up giving the latter a black eye.

Natalya went on to post the picture of her black eye on her official Twitter handle, and stated that this is just the beginning. The tweet garnered a response from Natalya's close friend and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

The Glamazon made a pretty bold statement in her tweet, that has stirred up some heated discussion among the WWE Universe.

Phoenix stated that Natalya is the greatest female professional wrestler in the history of this business, and that anyone who disagrees with her statement is wrong.

Check out her tweet below:

So @NatbyNature is the greatest female prowrestler in history. Anyone that disagrees is wrong. #IronWomen https://t.co/exKXXY3O9V — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) February 4, 2020

Natalya has been a mainstay in WWE for the past 13 years. She is a former Divas Champion and SmackDown Live Women's Champion.

Back in 2011-12, Natalya and Phoenix teamed up to form The Divas of Doom, and have been incredibly close ever since.

The duo teamed up again last year to compete in a Women's Tag Team title Fatal-4-Way match at WrestleMania 35.

It shouldn't be surprising that Phoenix genuinely believes what she stated in her tweet, but it certainly didn't sit well with her fans, judging by the comment section of her post.