5 WrestleMania main events that didn't involve a Championship

Reigns, The Undertaker, The Rock, and Cena

The biggest pro-wrestling extravaganza of the year is rapidly approaching. WrestleMania 36 is all set to emanate from Tampa, Florida on April 5, 2020, and the road to WrestleMania has already begun. Drew McIntyre, who was once a part of 3MB alongside Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater, will be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE title at The Show of Shows. After what happened at tonight's RAW, we might be in for a WWE NXT Women's title match between Rhea Ripley and the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

As we move closer to 'Mania, more matches will be announced. Meanwhile, let's take a look at a certain aspect of The Grandest Stage Of Them All that is bound to catch your interest. WrestleMania is the epitome of pro-wrestling, and is known for giving the fans top-tier matches that they usually don't get to see elsewhere. The highlight of the event is the final bout, that's usually contested for a World title. But has this always been the case? There are a bunch of instances where a non-title match overshadowed the World title bout, and ended up headlining The Show of Shows. Let's take a look at these matches.

#5 Lawrence Taylor vs Bam Bam Bigelow

Taylor vs Bigelow

At the 1995 Royal Rumble, Bam Bam Bigelow confronted and attacked Lawrence Taylor, National Football League Hall of Famer, who was watching the show from ringside. This led to a match being set up for 'Mania. The WWE title match between Shawn Michaels and Diesel went second-to-last, while Bigelow and Taylor collided in the main event. Taylor won the contest after hitting Bigelow with a jumping forearm.

