Former WWE US Champion gives honest opinion on Orange Cassidy

Cassidy with PAC

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently answered a bunch of fan questions on his official Twitter account.

Hardy was asked by a fan his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling star Orange Cassidy.

Hardy had nothing but praise for Cassidy, and stated that the promotion has been using him intelligently to make the most of his character.

Check out the exchange below:

I dig him. He’s great at what he does & has been used intelligently to maximize his persona. https://t.co/WxdZAX47K7 — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 4, 2020

Also read: 16-time Champion interested in teaming up with Edge

Real name James Cipperly, Orange Cassidy took on his current character while performing in the indies. His persona is compared to that of Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling's character in the movie Drive.

The aloof, careless attitude soon became a huge hit among the fans, and Cassidy gained a large fan following on the independent scene. He made his AEW debut at the promotion's very first show, Double Or Nothing, in the pre-show Battle Royale.

In early August, it was confirmed that Cassidy had signed a contract with AEW. Cassidy came out at AEW All Out to help Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) against The Dark Order.

Advertisement

Cassidy's persona has mostly been well-received by fans, though there are some who aren't impressed with his antics in the ring.

Judging by Hardy's words, he certainly isn't one of them and likes what Cassidy brings to the table.