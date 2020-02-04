WWE Superstar reveals why he prefers Drew McIntyre over Brock Lesnar

McIntyre and Lesnar are all set to face off in a WWE title match at WrestleMania 36

Ever since Drew McIntyre won the 2020 Royal Rumble match, a string of Superstars and legends have praised him for how far he has come in WWE.

In a recent Twitter Q&A session, WWE veteran Matt Hardy shared his views on McIntyre and stated that he prefers The Scottish Psychopath as the WWE Champion over Brock Lesnar.

Hardy said that he wants the top Champion to make it to all shows.

Check out the exchange in the tweet below:

Drew would be my pick. Brock is awesome at what he does, but I want the champ to make all the towns. https://t.co/FgKjVCIZbh — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 4, 2020

The biggest difference between Lesnar's original 2002-04 run and his current WWE run is that he is currently a legit megastar who brings tons of mainstream attention to the product, courtesy his successful UFC run before coming back to WWE.

Lesnar managed to bag a contract with WWE that allows him to skip multiple shows in one go, and this is something that hasn't been taken well by many in the WWE.

Interestingly, McIntyre had no issues with Lesnar not appearing on a regular basis, but added that he wants the title so that it can be featured on weekly TV and live events.