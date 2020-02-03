5 ups and 5 downs Drew McIntyre faced in his WWE career

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

McIntyre has come a long way

The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre is all set to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida, now that he has won the 33rd edition of the Royal Rumble match. McIntyre has had quite an interesting career, full of highs and lows, but all of it has come down to the present scenario.

His WrestleMania match against Lesnar could quite possibly be the moment he turns into a legit megastar and usher into a new era of main event dominance.

McIntyre made his SmackDown re-debut in August 2009 as "The Chosen One", and it seemed like he would go on to become a top star in the years to come.

Things went awry soon though, and McIntyre turned into an afterthought. In this slideshow, we'll take a look at 5 biggest ups and 5 biggest downs of McIntyre's WWE career.

Also read: 5 WWE Royal Rumble runner-ups who still headlined WrestleMania

Up #5: The Chosen One

McIntyre, The Chosen One

What better way to make a debut than to be introduced to the WWE Universe by Mr. McMahon himself, and get dubbed as "a future World Champion"?

McIntyre was introduced by McMahon to the SmackDown fans in August 2009 as "The Chosen One", and it helped him immediately establish himself as a legit heel.

Down #5: The storyline with Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly

Advertisement

In early 2011, McIntyre got into a short-lived storyline with popular Diva Kelly Kelly. At that point in time, McIntyre was doing nothing of worth on the main roster, but pairing him up with Kelly Kelly wasn't a good idea in the least.

Despite him being a villain, McIntyre tried to woo the WWE Diva, with the latter refusing his advances because of McIntyre's anger issues. The feud culminated in a Mixed Tag Team match on an episode of SmackDown, with Edge and Kelly Kelly defeating McIntyre and Vickie Guerrero.

1 / 5 NEXT