Former WWE US Champion eyeing a backstage role

MVP is eyeing a backstage role in the near future

Mere days after making his shocking return at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, MVP appeared on Corey Graves' "After The Bell" podcast.

The former US Champion opened up on a bunch of topics, and revealed that he would be interested in taking on the role of a backstage producer in the near future.

"I'm at that point in my career, 46. I've always said my intentions were to retire around 45. I can still go. I'm still in great shape. I still wrestle just about every weekend, but I know the clock is ticking. Retirement is looming, and after such an exhilarating and amazing weekend at WWE, I still feel that I have a lot to offer.

"However, I'm at a point in my career where I think I'm ready to start offering my talents behind the scenes or in another capacity. In the very near future, I see myself hanging up the boots and moving from in-ring competitor to behind-the-scenes producer if you will. This is what I'm looking at, and I think that's the way to go for me.'"

MVP has already confirmed that his match against Rey Mysterio on this past week's Monday Night RAW was his last one in WWE.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, MVP thanked Mysterio and stated that his career is almost at an end. After his initial stint in WWE, MVP performed for a string of other promotions including Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

A seasoned veteran like MVP would certainly manage to do well in the role of a backstage producer, if he bags one in the near future.