Becky Lynch reacts to Seth Rollins' heartfelt birthday wish

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch is arguably the most over Superstar in WWE at the moment. "The Man" turned 33 yesterday and was showered with wishes from a string of wrestling personalities, as well as her fans, on social media.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also made an interesting comment on Lynch's career via his official Twitter handle.

RAW Superstar and Becky's real-life partner Seth Rollins shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram account, wishing Lynch a happy birthday.

Rollins acknowledged the impact Lynch has had on the wrestling world over the past year or so, and added that she has changed his life forever.

"The Man" posted a wholesome response to the picture shared by Rollins, as can be viewed below:

Lynch's response to Rollins' post

Also read: WWE announcer is worried following Becky Lynch's Royal Rumble match

Lynch and Rollins have been together for a while now. The couple made their relationship public soon after WrestleMania 35, and got engaged in August last year.

Advertisement

WWE featured their relationship on TV on the road to Extreme Rules 2019, before they went back to their separate paths in their respective divisions.

The duo recently talked about not being in a hurry to get married, and added that the marriage would be a traditional one, as opposed to eloping.