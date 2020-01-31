WWE announcer is worried following Becky Lynch's Royal Rumble match

Becky Lynch

On the latest edition of his "After The Bell" podcast, Corey Graves discussed the WWE RAW Women's title match at the Royal Rumble PPV, featuring Becky Lynch and Asuka.

Lynch defeated The Empress Of Tomorrow to retain her belt, and has now been RAW Women's Champion for almost 10 months.

Graves stated that the match was great and he doesn't have anything negative to say about it. He then added that the crowd support began to fade as soon as Lynch's music died down.

Graves finished off by saying that perhaps the fans have had enough of her character.

"My observation is that once Becky Lynch's entrance music started to fade, so did the vocal crowd support. Not across the board.

"Becky definitely had legions of fans that were there to support The Man, but it's not what it once was. And I'm just playing devil's advocate. It is my concern or just my observation that maybe the WWE Universe is beginning to tire of 'The Man.'"

Graves then said that this has happened several times in the past and that it isn't Lynch's fault. He went on to mention John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Ronda Rousey, and addressed fans turning on them as soon as they made it to the top.

What do you think of Graves' observation? Do you think Lynch's popularity is declining with each passing day? Sound off!