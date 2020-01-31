Ronda Rousey reveals what she misses most about WWE

Ronda Rousey

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on Corey Graves' "After The Bell" podcast.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet discussed a bunch of topics, and opened up on what she misses the most while being away from WWE.

Ronda stated that she misses doing live WWE events the most.

"Oh my god. I miss live shows so much. I really do like I wish I could show up randomly at live shows. I wish that could just make sense. I know it doesn't really, but that's what I miss the most because I would never do hair and makeup on those days. We would just hang out in the locker room until we had to go out there and do it.

"I don't know. I love the comradery, like the kind of laid back feeling of live show days, and then just jump in the car afterwards and go to the next town and definitely not being able to find food and just eat beef jerky all night. I love that."

Rousey made her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV, where she came out soon after Asuka won the first-ever Women's Rumble match.

Ronda went on to win the RAW Women's title and held the same until WrestleMania 35, where she lost the belt to Becky Lynch in the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history.