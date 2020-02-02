CM Punk says he can't get 4-time Women's Champion on WWE Backstage

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk recently had a Q&A session on his official Twitter handle and answered a bunch of fan questions. As we had previously reported, Punk will be a part of the February 11 edition of WWE Backstage. A fan asked Punk whether he could get WWE Superstar Sasha Banks to appear on the same edition of the show. Punk responded to the fan and stated that he can't get 'The Boss' to do anything. Check out the exchange below:

I cannot get the boss to do anything. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 1, 2020

Punk has occasionally appeared on the FS1 show ever since he made his shocking first appearance on the November 12 episode. Recently, he had an interesting talk on the show with none other than WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Punk has previously talked about wanting to bring a bunch of female Superstars on WWE Backstage, mentioning Banks in his list. The other four women in his list were Rhea Ripley, Bayley, and the Kabuki Warriors.

Banks was one of the most controversial and talked-about wrestling personalities of 2019, following her departure from WWE after WrestleMania 35. A conversation between 'The Boss' and Punk would certainly make for an interesting segment on WWE Backstage.

