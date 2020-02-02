CM Punk reveals his favorite WrestleMania of all time

CM Punk

Former WWE Superstar and WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk recently took a bunch of fan questions on his official Twitter handle.

When a fan asked him about his favorite WrestleMania of all time, Punk responded with an interesting choice.

The former WWE Champion said that his all-time favorite WrestleMania was the 30th edition of The Show of Shows. Check out Punk's response below:

Also read: NXT Superstar reveals what he did after being attacked by Brock Lesnar

Longtime fans of Punk might remember that he wrestled his final WWE match in early 2014, when he appeared in the Royal Rumble match at the namesake PPV.

Punk quit WWE on bad terms immediately after the PPV, due to creative differences with Triple H and Vince McMahon. He also stated that WWE's doctors didn't pay much heed to his medical condition, and added that ignoring it further could have proven fatal.

Punk was originally scheduled to wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania 30, but his exit led to the card being modified heavily.

Punk recently shared the original match card for WrestleMania 30, which featured Daniel Bryan taking on Sheamus in a traditional singles match. Punk's exit opened the doors to the main event for Bryan, and he went on to defeat Randy Orton and Batista to become the WWE World Champion in the final match of the show.

Advertisement

Punk's real-life partner AJ Lee also wrestled on the show, and successfully defended her Divas title in the Vickie Guerrero Invitational match.