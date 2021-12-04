5 recent news and rumors about Roman Reigns: Details on how much money The Tribal Chief makes and the expected date of his contract expiring

Welcome back to another edition of the Roman Reigns news and rumor round-up.

The Tribal Chief has been at the forefront of the news cycle this week with some juicy tidbits to look into. There are few backstage details on his salary and when his contract might expire.

Bill Apter picked a dream opponent for the Universal Champion and Xavier Woods labeled him 'Mr Survivor Series.'

A couple of NXT Superstars have also been talking about The Tribal Chief. Cameron Hayes has expressed a desire to work with him while Solo Sikoa paid tribute to The Bloodline. With that being said, let's dive into 5 news stories and rumors you need to know about Roman Reigns:

#5 King Woods lauded Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns



I stand alone at the top…

At the head of MY table.



I exist where I belong…

The Main Event.

The Attraction.

The Last Needle Mover

The Tribal Chief. I am above every champion, every team, every brand.I stand alone at the top…At the head of MY table.I exist where I belong…The Main Event.The Attraction.The Last Needle MoverThe Tribal Chief. #SurvivorSeries I am above every champion, every team, every brand. I stand alone at the top…At the head of MY table. I exist where I belong…The Main Event. The Attraction. The Last Needle MoverThe Tribal Chief. #SurvivorSeries

During a recent interview, King Woods was asked to pick a superstar who had impressed him with consistent performances at Survivor Series. He selected Roman Reigns despite his current feud with The Bloodline.

"Before you even said anything, you knew who I was gonna say, I am gonna say Roman Reigns. What was it? Was it like the first Survivor Series match he was in? He got 900 eliminations even though there were only five people on the team. I was like, "Good Lord!" And then we (New Day) wrestled them at Survivor Series when they were Shield, and they beat us at Survivor Series. So, yeah, at least in the modern-era, it is Roman Reigns," said Woods.

During the most recent Survivor Series, Reigns wrestled The New Day's Big E in a Champion vs. Champion match. The Tribal Chief emerged victorious in what turned out to be one of the better matches on the card. Reports suggested that fans were unhappy after expecting The Rock to confront Reigns during the show.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman