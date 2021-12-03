Backstage details on how much money Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar make compared to other top stars - Reports

Roman Reigns is not only the top superstar on-screen but also earns more than anyone else on the roster. As per recent reports, Reigns and Brock Lesnar are the only two superstars who make over $5 million per year on their guaranteed contracts.

While the Universal Champion is part of the full-time roster, Lesnar has a special part-time contract and has to reportedly compete in 8-12 matches a year.

Dave Meltzer mentioned these details in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, adding that there is another superstar who gets a guarantee of approximately $4 million.

"Regarding contract sizes, the very top people (by this meaning Reigns and Lesnar) are above $5 million per year on their guaranteed deal and another person is at around $4 million, but a lot of the top talent is now at $2 million and some at $3 million," stated Meltzer.

Are top superstars like Roman Reigns being underpaid?

While a sum of $5 million may seem huge, Dave Meltzer had previously reported that The Tribal Chief is being underpaid in comparison to other sports stars. In addition to Reigns, Meltzer stated that everyone on the WWE roster is underpaid, including top names like Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar.

"Becky Lynch is underpaid. There is not one person on this roster who is not greatly underpaid. Including Roman Reigns, and including Brock Lesnar for that matter. Based on, if you were in any sport, and the amount of revenue that you draw, the amount of revenue that you generate, when you’re talking about the percentage that the WWE guys get as compared to, even the UFC fighters, who are terribly underpaid," noted Meltzer.

Also Read Article Continues below

﻿It is imperative to note that the contract gives superstars a guaranteed amount, but there are other factors that would decide their final earnings for a year.

Edited by Kartik Arry