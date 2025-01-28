Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble: By the numbers 

Roman Reigns might not be a champion now, but he is still one of the biggest names in WWE. Throughout his career in the Stamford-based promotion, Reigns has made a place for himself in the hearts of fans, first with The Shield and now as the Original and the Only Tribal Chief.

Hence, when wrestling fans tune in to watch the 30-man Royal Rumble match on February 1, the 39-year-old will be a major favorite. After all, if one looks at the numbers, one can see that Reigns has performed very well in previous Rumble matches. This means he has what it takes to win the 2025 edition.

Before he steps into the ring at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend, let's take a look at his Royal Rumble performances by Numbers:

Roman Reigns will be making his first Royal Rumble appearance in five years

On February 1, 2025, Reigns will enter the Royal Rumble for the first time in five years. The last time he competed in this competition was in 2020. In this match, Reigns was the 26th entrant and spent 16:01 in the ring.

With two eliminations to his name, Reigns managed to be one of the last two men surviving, along with Drew McIntyre. However, it was The Scottish Warrior who took home the win as he managed to eliminate the Original Tribal Chief. McIntyre would later go on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Roman Reigns has won the Royal Rumble once and been a runner-up on four occasions

Reigns' stats in Royal Rumble matches indicate that he knows what it takes to survive until the end. For example, Reigns has finished runner-up in four Rumble matches - 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2020. However, he has also won this competition once.

In 2015, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion won the Rumble match. In that bout, Reigns entered the competition as the 19th entrant and spent 27:30 mins in the ring. He eventually eliminated former WWE Superstar Rusev to win the contest.

A look at the number of eliminations Roman Reigns has at Royal Rumble

In total, Reigns has eliminated 32 superstars at the Royal Rumble. While the average number of eliminations carried out by Reigns is 5.33, the average time between eliminations is 05:07. Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and Sheamus are some superstars who have been eliminated by Reigns the most number of times.

A look at Roman Reigns' time records in Royal Rumble matches

Until 2020, Reigns has competed in seven Royal Rumble matches, and the total time he has spent in the ring is 2:43:36. The average time is 27:16. While Reigns' longest match in this competition lasted 59:48 (2016), his shortest match lasted 05:04 (2017).

A look at Roman Reigns' performances in seven Royal Rumble matches he competed in

Here is a detailed look at The Bloodline leader's performances in the seven Royal Rumble matches he has competed in:

Year Time Spent Eliminations Staus 2014 33:51 12 Runner-up 2015 27:29 6 Winner 2016 59:48 5 Third 2017 05:05 3 Runner-Up 2018 21:51 4 Runner-Up 2020 16:01 2 Runner-Up

As mentioned in the table above, Roman Reigns registered 12 eliminations in his very first Royal Rumble. The Original Tribal Chief held the record for most eliminations in the match for six years before it was broken by Brock Lesnar in 2020.

