Roman Reigns has changed things around for his character over the last month, transitioning to a heel that is uncompromising in the ring. The current WWE Universal Champion has shown this new side of him since his return at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns recently feuded with his cousin Jey Uso, and brutalized him in their recent match. He looked fantastic in that match and The Big Dog believes he has been good in the ring since his match against Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

Roman Reigns says he has been good in the ring over the last three years

In a recent appearance on the Load Management podcast, Roman Reigns spoke about numerous things. One of the things The Big Dog said was that he has had good matches since that disastrous match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 in 2017:

“But yeah, I definitely feel like I got better from that, learning from him [The Undertaker] and learning from that experience. I don’t think… and y’all can call me out if you want but I don’t know if I’ve had a bad one since. As far as wrestling matches are concerned, I’ve been in some bangers ever since and there’s a lot of different details that I learned in order to utilize those skills and put a few more tools in my bag to take to work everyday.” (H/T Cageside Seats)

That match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 was a passing-of-the-torch moment. But the match didn't live up to the expectations of fans. This was an important match not just because it had two huge names in WWE, but also because it was the main event of WrestleMania.

The Undertaker, in an interview with ESPN earlier this year, said that he was "disgusted" at the quality of the match and that he was disappointed for Reigns. The Phenom said that the match was an important one for Reigns and that he didn't help The Big Dog in that match with his performance.

The match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns was won by the latter, in a match that lasted for just over 20 minutes.