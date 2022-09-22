Roman Reigns admits his career would be "rough" if it wasn't for certain WWE Legend

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently praised his special counsel Paul Heyman for being by his side during his current run in the company.

For the past two years, Heyman and The Tribal Chief have worked together closely as Reigns has climbed the company ladder to rule as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking to Matt Kempke, Roman was asked how he handles the pressure of being the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, which led The Tribal Chief to thank Heyman for his presence as his special counsel.

"It’s stressful man, It’s stressful being really good at what you do sometimes. You wanna know how we do it? We coat (ride) together, me and the Wiseman. This burden that we bare, sometimes I feel if we didn’t have each other it’d be rough out there." From 0:33 to 0:55

This past Friday on SmackDown, Paul Heyman made his first appearance on WWE TV since July 30th after he was thrown through a table at SummerSlam by his former client, Brock Lesnar.

Paul Heyman has a very high opinoin of Roman Reigns

Whilst the advocate has managed WWE legends like Brock Lesnar, The Big Show and CM Punk, it can be argued that his bond with the Head of the Table is closest of them all.

During a recent conversation on the MackMania podcast, Paul Heyman stated that Roman is undoubtedly the greatest Superstar in WWE history.

"Here's a conversation that Roman Reigns and I like to have quite often. And the conversation is something along the lines of, I inform him of my honest opinion, which is, I think in my heart of hearts, Roman Reigns is the GOAT. I think he's the greatest performer in WWE history." H/T Sportskeeda

Roman Reigns' next challenge as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will take place on November 5th at Crown Jewel as he takes on company newcomer, Logan Paul.

