Roman Reigns' second steel cage match in Saudi Arabia confirmed

We've seen this before with some horrendous results

Back at the Greatest Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns faced Brock Lesnar in a steel cage match for the WWE Universal Championship. The Big Dog put in a better fight than their bout at WrestleMania, the PPV prior.

However, it ended in controversy as Reigns speared Lesnar through a cage wall, essentially winning the match for the Beast Incarnate. Now, it looks like Roman Reigns will get a chance to redeem himself.

Super ShowDown takes place in three weeks, and the former champion will once again wage war inside the steel structure. However, this time it won't be against his long-time rival Brock Lesnar.

King Corbin isn't finished with Roman Reigns

On Friday Night SmackDown, we saw footage from last week replayed which showed King Corbin getting drenched in dog food. Corbin attacked the crew in the production truck before coming out to the ring to challenge Roman Reigns once again.

Corbin claimed that he would've beaten Reigns at the Rumble and gone on to win the Royal Rumble match if the Usos hadn't interfered. Last week was a fluke, and he wants one more shot at Reigns. After tossing a drink in a fan's face, he got his wish.

Reigns rushed Corbin and sent him packing, with the King hightailing it through the crowd. Reigns entered the ring to state that Corbin would get his match. At Super Showdown, they'll face off one final time. No interference, no Usos, no Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode. On February 27th, Roman Reigns and King Corbin will go to war one final time, hopefully, in a steel cage match.

With the New Day vs Miz & Morrison, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs Goldberg, and now the final (please, God) chapter in the Roman Reigns/Baron Corbin feud, Super Showdown is shaping up to be one of the best PPVs of the year.