Roman Reigns' secret weapon, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos' brother - 5 real-life Bloodline members currently wrestling outside WWE

The Bloodline is one of the biggest factions in WWE at the moment. For most of 2024, the stable was divided into two groups. On one side, Roman Reigns had The Usos and Sami Zayn standing beside him; on the other, Solo Sikoa led his team, consisting of Jacob Fatu, and the Tongans.

For those unaware, the two sides went to war in last year's Survivor Series: WarGames Match, which ended in Reigns' favor. However, the Original Tribal Chief seemingly put his rivalry to bed with his cousin, Sikoa, during their clash on RAW's Netflix debut, where the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion emerged victorious and was crowned with the Ula Fala by none other than The Rock.

Although several high-profile names are currently performing in the company, many names in the Samoan family have yet to sign with WWE and are still performing on the independent circuit.

Let's take a look at those names:

#4. Roman Reigns' secret weapon Zilla Fatu

Zilla Fatu is the real-life cousin of Roman Reigns and The Rock. The late great Umaga's son is currently tearing it up in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. Zilla has been with ROW since July 2023 and has already made a huge name for himself by winning the ROW Heavyweight Championship. He is also the current House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion.

Due to his incredible and consistent work on the independent circuit, many fans expect Zilla Fatu to soon join his family members in WWE and possibly side with his cousin, Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see what Booker T has planned for the star's future.

#3. Jacob Fatu's real-life brother Journey Fatu

One of the biggest additions to The Bloodline last year was Jacob Fatu. The star shocked everyone with his incredible in-ring abilities and soon became a popular name within the company.

Notably, Jacob's real-life younger brother, Journey Fatu, is currently performing on the independent circuit. Journey's name recently came into the spotlight after WWE legend Rikishi posted about him on Instagram. In his post, The Samoan Stinker wrote that everyone would remember the real-life Bloodline member's name soon and encouraged everyone to book the star.

#2. The Tonga Twins

Taahine and TalaVou Tonga are better known as The Tonga Twins in the world of professional wrestling. The Samoan sisters were trained by WWE legend Rikishi and have already made a huge name for themselves on the independent circuit. They became the first-ever Tongan female wrestlers to win the World Tag Team Championship in Women of Wrestling. However, the duo are no longer a part of WOW and are currently free agents.

Many people have been expecting The Tonga Twins' debut in WWE for quite some time as the company has also included Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in The Bloodline storyline.

Last year, the sisters were spotted at the company's Performance Center as well. Triple H-led creative team's plans for Taahine and TalaVou's potential debut in the Stamford-based promotion will be something to watch out for down the line.

#1. Solo Sikoa and The Usos' brother Thamiko Fatu

The Usos have been signed with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2010. The duo made a huge name for themselves and paved the way for their family members, including their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, who has been in the spotlight since Roman Reigns formed The Bloodline on WWE TV in 2020.

However, The Usos' and Solo Sikoa's younger brother, Thamiko Fatu, has also joined the world of professional wrestling. Last year, the star went viral for his incredible in-ring skills. Although there is not much information on his wrestling career at the moment, many people expect him to join his brothers on WWE TV at some point in the future

WWE has recently signed two real-life Bloodline stars, Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i. It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion has planned anything about adding more members to The Bloodline storyline going forward.

