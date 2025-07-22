Roman Reigns to secretly accept Paul Heyman's offer and become the leader of his group? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

The latest episode of RAW saw Paul Heyman make an interesting proposal to Roman Reigns. The Oracle offered Reigns to join his group and replace Seth Rollins as the leader of the heel faction. Despite turning down the offer, the Head of the Table might secretly reconsider and join forces with the stable.Roman Reigns hasn't been a champion since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. He got betrayed by the former Wiseman a year later and was sidelined after being brutally attacked by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on RAW after 'Mania 41. Now that he's back to the promotion, he could look to secure a title at SummerSlam 2025.That said, in a shocking turn of events at the summer spectacle, the OTC might turn heel and join Paul Heyman's group as their leader. The Oracle had helped him secure the Universal Championship as his Wiseman and could help him regain it after their reunion.Upon replacing Seth in the heel faction, the OTC might also take the MITB briefcase and cash it on Cody Rhodes to regain the title after the latter had potentially dethroned John Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This could then revive the feud between the veterans as part of a blockbuster storyline.As of now, this angle remains speculative, and no confirmation has been made yet. It remains to be seen what surprise the Triple H-led creative team has for the WWE Universe.Roman Reigns to revive the OG Bloodline after his heel turn at SummerSlam?If the above scenario happens, Roman Reigns might have The Usos and Sami Zayn join the heel faction. He acknowledged the trio for helping him have a long reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion during his confrontation with the heel faction on this week's episode of RAW.That said, the OTC will look to have his OG Bloodline back after securing the title. With Jey Uso currently on his side, Reigns seems to be a step closer to getting this done. He could then kick out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, since they had joined forces with Seth Rollins to attack him in the past.While this above scenario might sound promising, it is purely speculative. Only time will reveal what will happen next.