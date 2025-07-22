  • home icon
  Roman Reigns to secretly accept Paul Heyman's offer and become the leader of his group? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

Roman Reigns to secretly accept Paul Heyman's offer and become the leader of his group? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 22, 2025 21:43 GMT
WrestleMania 40 - Source: Getty
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman enter the ring during WrestleMania 40 - Source: Getty

The latest episode of RAW saw Paul Heyman make an interesting proposal to Roman Reigns. The Oracle offered Reigns to join his group and replace Seth Rollins as the leader of the heel faction.

Despite turning down the offer, the Head of the Table might secretly reconsider and join forces with the stable.

also-read-trending Trending

Roman Reigns hasn't been a champion since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. He got betrayed by the former Wiseman a year later and was sidelined after being brutally attacked by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on RAW after 'Mania 41. Now that he's back to the promotion, he could look to secure a title at SummerSlam 2025.

That said, in a shocking turn of events at the summer spectacle, the OTC might turn heel and join Paul Heyman's group as their leader. The Oracle had helped him secure the Universal Championship as his Wiseman and could help him regain it after their reunion.

Upon replacing Seth in the heel faction, the OTC might also take the MITB briefcase and cash it on Cody Rhodes to regain the title after the latter had potentially dethroned John Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This could then revive the feud between the veterans as part of a blockbuster storyline.

As of now, this angle remains speculative, and no confirmation has been made yet. It remains to be seen what surprise the Triple H-led creative team has for the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns to revive the OG Bloodline after his heel turn at SummerSlam?

If the above scenario happens, Roman Reigns might have The Usos and Sami Zayn join the heel faction. He acknowledged the trio for helping him have a long reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion during his confrontation with the heel faction on this week's episode of RAW.

That said, the OTC will look to have his OG Bloodline back after securing the title. With Jey Uso currently on his side, Reigns seems to be a step closer to getting this done. He could then kick out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, since they had joined forces with Seth Rollins to attack him in the past.

While this above scenario might sound promising, it is purely speculative. Only time will reveal what will happen next.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
