Roman Reigns has seemingly leaked his new WWE nickname ahead of Royal Rumble 2025? Analyzing the hint

Roman Reigns started the year with a bang. The Ula Fala is once again in his possession, as he defeated Solo Sikoa clean in Tribal Combat. Following his triumph, Paul Heyman announced that after becoming the “Undisputed Tribal Chief,” Reigns now aims to regain his lost Undisputed WWE Title, and to earn his shot, he will be officially entering the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble.

The 2025 Royal Rumble is fast approaching. Roman Reigns is likely training hard for one of the biggest nights of the year as he prepares to conquer 29 other high-caliber superstars entering with the same dream of securing the WrestleMania main event. Meanwhile, a new WWE nickname for Reigns has potentially been leaked ahead of the premium live event.

WWE 2K25's official X/Twitter account revealed that Roman Reigns would be the game's official cover star. Amid this, an employee at WWE Games shared a recent picture with the OTC. Eagle-eyed fans caught Reigns with brand new merch with the nickname “YTC” on it. This could likely mean “Your Tribal Chief.” Roman Reigns is one of the leading merch-sellers in the Stamford-based promotion; WWE would likely sell the new merchandise at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Roman Reigns expressed Cody Rhodes was the most relevant when in a feud with The Bloodline

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Roman Reigns stated that Cody Rhodes was most relevant when he was in the rivalry against him and his Bloodline. Additionally, the Original Tribal Chief explained there is no heat between them behind the scenes, as many predicted.

“Cody’s a great Champion, he beat me, so he’s gotta be right? But he was never more relevant than when he was in my circle, on my island, and that continues to shine through. That’s the beauty of this is, even when they feel like they’re done with us or we’re done with them, we’re still able to push everybody and make everybody better because it’s a competition, and there’s no sabotage, no bull**it, behind the scenes type stuff, the cream rises to the top, and if you’re better than me then go out there and show me, you can get as much time as you want — Anybody who orbits me and The Bloodline, it’s proven,” said Reigns. (H/T WrestleOps)

It will be interesting to see if Reigns will win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble and take another step toward regaining his Undisputed WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback