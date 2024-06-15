Roman Reigns to send 33-year-old star to protect Paul Heyman in his WWE absence? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns has been off WWE TV since WrestleMania XL, and Paul Heyman has endured a difficult period in the new Bloodline. The Wiseman has tried to keep Solo Sikoa in check, but the Samoan star is running mad with power. It could be time for The Tribal Chief to send protection for his longtime manager.

Hikuleo could be another addition to The Bloodline storyline, as his brother is WWE SmackDown star Tama Tonga. Roman Reigns may use him as an undercover agent to inform him about Solo Sikoa and the new edition of the faction he's running.

WWE has reportedly signed Hikuleo, and he could be given the ring name 'Talla Tonga.' The Stamford-based promotion has filed to trademark that name, which suggests his debut is on the horizon.

The former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion could appear in cahoots with Solo, his brother Tama Tonga, and his cousin Tonga Loa. He could then reveal his true colors when Reigns returns to reclaim leadership of The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman has looked stressed to the limit during Solo Sikoa's apparent temporary leadership of The Bloodline. His acquisition of Tonga and Loa has struck Heyman with fear because of their thuggish backgrounds.

Roman Reigns' absence has come at his Wiseman's expense, and he needs protection. Solo has hinted he's not afraid to target the 2024 Hall of Famer, including this week on WWE SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief's historic 1,316-day reign as champion was largely thanks to Heyman. He helped transform The Big Dog into The Head of The Table, and the pair forged a close bond.

Hikuleo will be somewhat unknown to WWE fans despite his accomplishments in NJPW and as a member of The Bullet Club. Debuting the 33-year-old as Roman Reigns' undercover agent and making him an integral part of The Bloodline storyline would make him a must-watch.

The Tongan Giant could be another addition to the Bloodline storyline, seemingly on the road to Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa. Once he has provided information to Roman, he could be the catalyst for the return of the six-time world champion.

Roman Reigns may want to prevent Solo Sikoa from winning the WWE Title

Solo Sikoa looks set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship shortly. He's reportedly set for a big match, which could be a title encounter with the American Nightmare.

Roman Reigns could fear Solo becoming champion, strengthening his hold over The Bloodline. This would put Reigns in a precarious position once he returns, as his Tribal Heir would be holding his beloved world title.

Thus, Hikuleo could protect Paul Heyman and ensure Solo doesn't get near the title picture. He could purposefully cost the former NXT North American Champion but use clever tactics to look innocent.