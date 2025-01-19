Roman Reigns to send 8-time champ to help Jey Uso, big name fired from WWE? 3 Big things that could happen at Saturday Night's Main Event

With stars such as Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and more currently not scheduled for the show, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is arguably thin on star power. The company has announced three matches for the event so far, and a contract signing segment between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their Royal Rumble bout.

The lack of star power could be compensated by some big booking decisions by the company. The creative team could be planning some massive things for the show to draw more eyeballs.

The following piece will explore three such big things that could happen at Saturday Night's Main Event:

#3. Triple H could fire Kevin Owens

The contract signing segment between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes for their Royal Rumble bout will be hosted by Shawn Michaels at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, fans should expect this to turn south sooner rather than later.

The segment could see both The Prizefighter and The American Nightmare fire verbal volleys at each other, which could escalate into a physical altercation. Owens could blindside Rhodes, launching a brutal attack on him.

This potential angle could lead to Shawn Michaels intervening. However, KO may lay waste to the legend, which could anger the company's CCO and Shawn's best friend, Triple H. The Game could fire Owens for his actions. However, this could merely be a work to draw more attention.

#2. Jacob Fatu could challenge Roman Reigns

Jacob Fatu will take on Braun Strowman in a one-on-one contest at Saturday Night's Main Event. Fans should expect this match to be a power-packed affair.

While The Monster Among Men could pose a stiff challenge in front of The Samoan Werewolf, Fatu could win the match due to interference from Tama Tonga. Tama could make his presence felt during the match to help Jacob defeat Strowman.

Following his win, The Samoan Werewolf could challenge Roman Reigns to a match.

#1. Roman Reigns could send Jimmy Uso to help Jey Uso

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night's Main Event. While The Ring General is favored by most fans to win the match, the company may surprise them by having The Yeet Master dethrone Gunther.

Jey could potentially win the world title due to the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. The former Big Dog has been on a hiatus since his win against Solo Sikoa on RAW's debut show on Netflix. However, Roman Reigns could send one of the OG Bloodline members, and Jey Uso's twin brother, Jimmy, to help him.

The eight-time champ (three-time RAW Tag Team Champion & five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion) could appear on Saturday's show to help his brother win the World Heavyweight Title.

