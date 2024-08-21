Roman Reigns to send his new Right Hand Man with legend, Solo Sikoa betrayed? 3 things The Original Tribal Chief could do on WWE SmackDown 

Roman Reigns laid waste to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga last week on WWE SmackDown. However, Jacob Fatu's return turned the tide. The Enforcer took out Reigns with a kick before joining hands with The Bloodline to decimate The Big Dog.

While the company has been advertising Roman Reigns' next appearance in mid-September, that could be done to confuse the fans, and the creative team could have The Original Tribal Chief make a surprise appearance on this week's SmackDown.

If that is the case, here are three potential things the Original Tribal Chief could do on Friday's show:

#3. Roman Reigns makes a surprise appearance during The Bloodline's tag match on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu will defend their WWE Tag Team Title against The Street Profits on this week's SmackDown. However, the heel stable could drop their gold to the Profits due to Roman Reigns' interference.

The Original Tribal Chief could make his presence felt during the match, which could distract The Bloodline. This could lead to The Street Profits taking advantage of the situation to win the coveted title.

Following that, the babyface duo could join forces with Reigns to take out the entire Bloodline.

#2. Tonga Loa betrays Solo Sikoa to join Roman Reigns

Tonga Loa made quite the wave with his WWE debut at Backlash, where he helped his brother Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa prevail over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight Match. However, he has since become a side character and an afterthought in The Bloodline.

Tonga was absent on the previous episode of SmackDown. This raised a few eyebrows, as the company didn't explain his absence. Given how he has been treated lately in The Bloodline, it could be that the 41-year-old is not on the same page as the rest of the Bloodline members.

Hence, he could take the extreme step of betraying Solo Sikoa this Friday night. Tonga could turn on The Bloodline, only to join forces with Roman Reigns. The duo could then decimate the entire Bloodline on SmackDown, much to the delight of fans.

#1. The Original Tribal Chief sends Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman

If Roman Reigns doesn't appear on Friday's show, he could send Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman to confront Solo and his henchmen. Heyman was reportedly seen with The Original Tribal Chief backstage at SummerSlam, and his potential return doesn't seem too far.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa and has a score to settle with The Street Champion. Given his close bond with Reigns, Big Uce could return as The Big Dog's new right-hand man, along with Paul Heyman.

The duo could return to cost The Bloodline their tag team title on this week's SmackDown.

