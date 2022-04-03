Roman Reigns sends a bold message hours before his 6th WrestleMania main event

Roman Reigns will headline his sixth WrestleMania tonight as he takes on Brock Lesnar with both the WWE and Universal Championships at stake. He sent a strong message ahead of the world title unification match.

The Tribal Chief has made it no secret that he feels he is the greatest champion in WWE history. Reigns took to Twitter to let the world know how confident he is heading into the big match:

"Tonight will be my 6th WrestleMania main event... A historic 580 day WWE Universal Championship reign… And the definitive point where I solidify my role… Past. Present. Future. As the GREATEST champion of all time," tweeted Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

A historic 580 day

And the definitive point where I solidify my role…

Past. Present. Future.

As the GREATEST champion of all time. Tonight will be my 6th #WrestleMania main event…A historic 580 day @WWE Universal Championship reign…And the definitive point where I solidify my role…Past. Present. Future.As the GREATEST champion of all time. Tonight will be my 6th #WrestleMania main event…A historic 580 day @WWE Universal Championship reign…And the definitive point where I solidify my role…Past. Present. Future. As the GREATEST champion of all time. https://t.co/rCjPC7gHDc

The saga between Lesnar and Reigns might end tonight, with the two starting their current feud at SummerSlam last year. WWE has marketed this main event as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time.

Roman Reigns' history as a WrestleMania main eventer

. @JrGoodold



2022 - he single handedly took all the the opportunities and he’s clashing with Brock once again. LFG.



#WrestleMania 7 years ago - When and Roman and Brock faced for the first time, he lost his first Mania’ main event and gazed at the winner, lying in the middle of the ring.2022 - he single handedly took all the the opportunities and he’s clashing with Brock once again. LFG. 7 years ago - When and Roman and Brock faced for the first time, he lost his first Mania’ main event and gazed at the winner, lying in the middle of the ring. 2022 - he single handedly took all the the opportunities and he’s clashing with Brock once again. LFG.#WrestleMania https://t.co/l1rC6cYUCg

Roman Reigns is entering his sixth WrestleMania main event, as mentioned in his tweet. His previous five outings have been a mixed bag, both in terms of outcome and quality.

Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar at 'Mania 31 was excellent and serves as a blueprint for their upcoming encounter, even though Seth Rollins won after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Their main event three years later failed to match up, and The Tribal Chief is yet to defeat The Beast Incarnate at The Show of Shows.

He will hope to end that curse tonight. Meanwhile, Reigns defeated Triple H and The Undertaker in back-to-back 'Mania show-closers in 2016 and 2017.

He also won his main event at last year's edition of The Showcase of the Immortals. The Head of the Table stacked and pinned Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain his Universal Championship.

Following that impressive performance, can Roman Reigns wow the world at WrestleMania 38? Leave your predictions in the comments below.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Divesh Merani

LIVE POLL Q. Who will leave WrestleMania 38 as the winner of both WWE World Championships? Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar 11 votes so far