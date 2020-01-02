Roman Reigns sends classy message to WWE Universe

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns had a tough 2019 but eventually got back in the ring and is now slowly getting back to his best. The former Shield member was on FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square for his match against Dolph Ziggler.

After the match, Cathy Kelley was interviewing Maria Menounos when Reigns made his way backstage. He joined the interview and spoke about what a crazy year it was for him and what his plans are for 2020.

Cathy then asked him to send a message to the WWE Universe and Reigns, as usual, was full of classy words for his fans. He said he was forever grateful to them for spending their hard-earned money on watching the shows and he wouldn't be what he is today if it wasn't for them.

He also called the WWE Universe the most passionate fanbase in the world, saying:

“My life wouldn’t be the way it is without you guys. There’s a lot of people for me to thank, countless people back here, but when it comes down to it, the fans that pay their hard-earned money, take the time out of their busy schedules. If it’s not for you guys, the most passionate fanbase in the whole world, the WWE Universe, I wouldn’t be in the position that I am now.

"I wouldn’t be the man that I am now I wouldn’t be the provider that I am, so it’s just a lifelong of thank yous that I owe you and I’ll never stop. Even when we’re being a tough guy Roman Reigns out there, it’s nothing but love and just blessings in my mind and I’m so grateful to be in this position. [H/T WrestleZone]"