Roman Reigns set to team up with mystery partner on SmackDown

Tonight's episode of SmackDown takes place from Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada. The Usos will not be present on tonight's SmackDown due to legal issues.

With The Usos unable to back up Roman Reigns tonight, WWE have announced that Reigns will team up with a mystery partner tonight to face The Miz and the recently returned John Morrison. Reigns has been going back and forth with Miz and Morrison on Twitter ahead of tonight's match.

Check out a part of WWE's announcement regarding tonight's episode of SmackDown below:

Roman Reigns stood up to defend The Bloodline and fired back against the pair's social media taunts. The Miz & John Morrison remained unphased and unfettered, setting the stage for a showdown with Reigns with one last jab. Now Reigns must find a teammate to head into battle with The Miz & John Morrison. Who will The Big Dog turn to for this tag team clash? Have the A-Lister and The Guru of Greatness bit off more than they can chew?

