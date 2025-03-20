Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to re-form The Shield with WWE veteran at WrestleMania 41? Potential twist explored

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins share a lot of history together and their paths have crossed once again ahead of WrestleMania 41. The OTC returned to WWE a couple of weeks ago to unleash an attack on his former Shield brother, as a payback to Rollins' vicious attack at Royal Rumble 2025.

While they have settled the scores for assaulting each other, in a rather shocking twist, they might end up reuniting as The Shield, with Paul Heyman as their manager to take out CM Punk at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Though both former Shield members have already revealed how much they hate each other, their hatred for CM Punk is seemingly something that may overcome their hatred for each other.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are set to come face-to-face on this week's episode of the blue brand. This would be the first time they interact with each other since the OTC's appearance during Rollins and Punk's steel cage match on the red brand.

While WWE might confirm a Triple Threat match between the three stars on SmackDown this week, it could turn into a two-on-one handicap match at WrestleMania 41. Rollins could reunite with Roman Reigns and team up to take down CM Punk, with Paul Heyman becoming the new manager for The Shield.

Both men could then either continue their tag team run and take down the entire roster, becoming the greatest tag team in the history of the company, or go back to feuding with each other once again after their common enemy was taken out.

Will Paul Heyman betray Roman Reigns?

During Roman Reigns' return to WWE RAW a couple of weeks ago, Paul Heyman was seen checking on CM Punk before the OTC unleashed an attack on the latter. Paul Heyman then appeared on SmackDown last week to announce Reigns' return, which has raised some questions for fans.

While Heyman is still Reigns' special counsel, he hinted at aligning with CM Punk with his actions. It would now be interesting to see how the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion reacts to Heyman's actions and if the latter betrays his Tribal Chief on The Road to WrestleMania.

