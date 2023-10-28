Roman Reigns to skip WWE Survivor Series if 41-year-old star joins The Bloodline? Exploring potential scenario

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could decide to skip Survivor Series if certain events unfold at Crown Jewel.

Once upon a time, The Bloodline was the most dominant faction in WWE but that is no longer the case. Every single member of The Judgment Day currently holds a championship, while Reigns has made sure to keep everyone in The Bloodline beneath him.

Damian Priest still has not cashed in his Money in the Bank contract but could have the perfect opportunity to do so at WWE Crown Jewel. Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at the premium live event next Saturday.

The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso recently helped The Judgment Day win back the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the red brand. Jimmy Uso has gotten a little full of himself since betraying his brother at SummerSlam and could cut a deal to help out The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel without Roman Reigns' knowledge.

Jimmy Uso could attack the winner of the World Heavyweight Championship match to weaken them some more ahead of Damian Priest's MITB cash-in. Reigns could be intimidated by The Archer of Infamy and want him as far away from The Bloodline as possible. If The Bloodline helps The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel without his blessing, Roman Reigns may decide to skip Survivor Series next month to send a message to his fellow stablemates that he is still in charge.

WWE star Rhea Ripley claims Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' place

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently made a bold claim about Damian Priest.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Ripley praised her fellow stablemate and claimed that Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in the company. Ripley added that she knows what The Judgment Day member is capable of and he could win whatever title he wants in the company.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [5:39 – 6:03]

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief can retain his title at the premium live event on November 4.

