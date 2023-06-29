Roman Reigns and Solo have a major disadvantage against The Usos? Hear it from the horse's mouth

Roman Reigns, alongside Solo Sikoa, will face their brothers, The Usos, at WWE Money in the Bank this weekend. The Undisputed Universal Champion hasn't been pinned in the WWE for over three years. Unfortunately, stepping into a tag team match against The Usos is a different game altogether.

On the latest episode of WWE Sparring Sessions, The Usos spoke about their upcoming match at Money in the Bank during their latest training session. The former tag team champions claimed that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa have no clue what it's like to face the greatest tag team of all time.

"One thing about Roman and Solo they've never been in the ring against me and my brother. That's the big difference we got here, I think me and brother got the chemistry, the tag team. We are clicking on all cylinders over here." (0:34-0:41)

The longest reigning Tag Team Champions felt The Tribal Chief wanted a little more than everyone else and fell out of line. Hence, if someone has to make the Head of the Table fall in line, it has to be his family, said Jey Uso.

Two different finishes have reportedly been discussed for Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs The Usos

The Bloodline civil war will be a guaranteed emotional and physical slobber knocker in London. Nothing hurts more when your close ones betray you, and in some way or another, Roman Reigns and all the other superstars involved in this storyline feel the same way.

According to a report by Wrestle Votes, two possible finishes have been intensely discussed, and WWE is yet to select the finish they will go for.

“Hearing WWE has two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup on Saturday. Creative seems split on the decision. In conjunction, I’m told the Usos & Solo were apart of a “run thru session” this past Friday at a closed location to go over things."

The decision that WWE goes with has to be spot-on from the get-go. Not just the result but also the way the match plays out; the emotions and storytelling on display have to be perfect. Reigns and The Bloodline have been the biggest asset of the WWE for over the past three years. If any mistakes happen here, all the buildup for years could get washed away.

