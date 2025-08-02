  • home icon
  Roman Reigns to step away from WWE for a while due to one major reason after SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns to step away from WWE for a while due to one major reason after SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 02, 2025 23:26 GMT
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso won at SummerSlam! (Credits: Netflix)
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso won at SummerSlam! (Credits: Netflix)

The WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One kicked off with a blockbuster tag team match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The entire bout was a fast-paced back-and-forth affair.

Reed and Breakker had a perfect game plan to target Jey Uso and keep Roman Reigns out of the match. Initially, the plan worked well for the heel team. However, once Uso and Reigns gained the momentum, the entire trajectory of the bout was altered. The contest ended with The OTC and Yeet Master connecting Usos' signature move, 1D, on Aussiezilla. The former World Heavyweight Champion pinned Bronson to capture the win.

Following the win at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns may step away from WWE for a while again. The OTC would go off television and begin filming for his upcoming Hollywood film, The Street Fighter. The Undisputed Tribal Chief not getting the pin at the Biggest Party of Summer can be seen as a subtle hint that he would walk away. Meanwhile, Uso, who pinned the heel star, would likely continue the fight against Reed and Breakker on RAW.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Paul Heyman was heartbroken after Roman Reigns and Jey Uso captured the win at WWE SummerSlam

The Wiseman's heel faction has been struggling and derailed since the leader, Seth Rollins, sustained an unfortunate injury at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

SummerSlam 2025 saw the full impact as Reigns and Uso captured the win over Heyman's heel stable clean. The Hall of Famer was undoubtedly heartbroken as he walked away without Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the heel group after they lost an important tag team match at the historic two-night Biggest Party of Summer.

Nayan Kumawat

Edited by Angana Roy
