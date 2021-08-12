"He's levels below me" - Roman Reigns takes a massive shot at top WWE Star

In a recent interview, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns shared his thoughts on 16-time world champion John Cena. The two stars will clash at WWE SummerSlam next week, and The Head of the Table believes he is leagues above the leader of the Cenation.

Following John Cena's return at WWE Money in the Bank, he quickly challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief initially denied Cena's challenge, but the 13-time WWE champion forced his way into a title match after he stole Finn Balor's shot at the title.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns shared his sentiments about John Cena. The champion stated that Cena has had an impressive career, but he pales in comparison to The Tribal Chief.

"There's a lot of good things John Cena's done," said Reigns. "Obviously, Make-a-Wish, very charitable, but when it comes to our profession of sports entertainment, he's levels below me in this game. Entertainment is storytelling right? I'm the greatest storyteller of our generation and he's a big name, he's a big star, he's a movie star now, but he, like so many other greats, they camouflage themselves, they disguise themselves. You see me every Friday night."

Reigns is currently the top attraction in WWE. Following his return at SummerSlam last year, he has been doing some of the best work of his career. He hasn't been pinned since he came back, but he now he faces a tough challenge in the form of John Cena.

Roman Reigns on John Cena's current role in WWE

In the same interview, Reigns further elaborated on what he thinks Cena should have done upon his return instead of challenging for the WWE Universal Championship. He argued that Cena should have simply promoted his movies.

"To me, if he would have just come here, promote his movies, 'Suicide Squad,' Yay!" Reigns continued. "'It's a good movie. Go watch it'. You can open the show, you can pep up the crowd, do that, and then I'll stay in the main event where I belong, and I'll close the show and we're done."

