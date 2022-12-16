Roman Reigns tattoos: How many does he have and what do they mean?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is well known for having an incredible collection of tattoos, which he proudly showcases.

Similar to his cousins The Usos, Reigns also has tattoos that are important to him personally since they represent the Anoa'i family and their deeper Samoan roots.

Roman Reigns originally got tattooed as a youngster on his right shoulder. The tattoo represents "Samoan Tribal Art" and is a traditional tattoo that represents his heritage and legacy.

“Some people frame art, I wear it,” Roman boldly proclaims.

The right arm of The Tribal Chief is covered with a single tattoo that extends from the shoulder to the right side of his chest. Instead of getting new tattoos, Reigns has expanded his existing shoulder tattoo. His tattoo has grown in size and complexity as he has progressed as a WWE Superstar.

The entire series of ink on his right arm, which took 17 hours to complete, is a reference to his development as a wrestler, a member of the famous Anoa'i family, and a representation of his Samoan culture.

Apart from the Samoan tattoo, Roman Reigns also has a tattoo of a turtle created on his right wrist. It deeply symbolizes his bond and relationship with his daughter Joelle.

Tattoos of some other family members of Roman Reigns

The late great Umaga will always be one of the most beloved heels of the Ruthless Aggression Era. He was a two-time Intercontinental Champion and one of the biggest stars at the time. Unfortunately, he suffered a heart attack on December 4, 2009, and passed away.

Umaga tattoos were a sight to behold. His tribal tattoos extended down towards his torso. Every time he proudly entered the ring, fans were in awe of the dark boxed-tribal pattern on his right arm.

His forearm tattoo, which he dedicated to his cousin Yokozuna, recalled his Samoan culture and was another exquisite etching. On his stomach, he had a tattoo of letters that spelled out 'Samoa.'

Another family member of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, has also got several tattoos on his body, mostly dedicated to his Samoan heritage.

In August 2013, he got his sleeves covered with the 'Samoan Tribal Art' tattoo, whose significance has already been discussed. He also has several tattoos on his legs, arms, and chest. His twin brother Jimmy Uso also has several tattoos over his body.

Do you think Roman Reigns has the best tattoos among all WWE Superstars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns has best tattoos amongst all WWE superstars? Yes No 0 votes