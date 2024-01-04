Roman Reigns to team up with legendary tag team partner against The Rock? Exploring the possibility

On RAW Day 1, 2024, The Rock returned to WWE, which led to a huge buzz among wrestling fans. Originally, The Great One shared a segment with Jinder Mahal, which also led to a physical altercation between the two. However, after this segment, Rocky teased a match against Roman Reigns.

Since this tease from the former WWE Champion, many have been thinking about the different scenarios Rock and Reigns can face each other. While many believe they will clash against each other at WrestleMania 40, there is a possibility the duo could be involved in a tag team match.

The Rock could team up with Jey Uso to face Roman Reigns and a partner. While many would expect Reigns to team up with Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso, The Tribal Chief could instead seek the help of former Shield member Seth Rollins.

The reason why Seth could help Reigns can be attributed to his willingness to protect the World Titles from part-time wrestlers. Both Rollins and Reigns have worked hard to become World Champions, and they wouldn't want wrestlers like The Rock to come and steal their titles.

While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, it will be a good watch if it takes place. A benefit from this potential angle is that if The Rock faces Roman Reigns in a tag team match, he can allow Jey Uso to do the heavy stuff, as he might face some ring rust.

Roman Reigns reacts to callout from The Rock

Over the last couple of years, Roman Reigns has cemented himself as one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. While Reigns and his character were doubted early on, things changed for good when he became The Head of the Table. However, many still had doubts.

They believed that until he beat The Rock, Reigns couldn't be truly called The Head of the Table. Hence, when Dwayne Johnson called out Reigns on RAW Day 1, it led to plenty of excitement in the WWE Universe. However, Reigns seemed unfazed by the call out as he simply reacted to it with a laughing emoji on Twitter.

While The Tribal Chief might be laughing, this call out from Rocky might have surely gotten him to think about a potential match. Reigns already has plenty of enemies on SmackDown. He certainly wouldn't want to add more to the list.

