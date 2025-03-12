Roman Reigns' tearful farewell, Bray Wyatt breaks character - 5 times WWE fans were forced to cry

WWE has created countless unforgettable moments for wrestling fans over the years. Sometimes fans can be elated, but there are other instances where a moment on television causes the WWE Universe to get emotional.

Michael Cole recently expressed that the company is focused on storytelling, and it has resulted in more fans watching the product. Fans become invested in the characters they watch every week, and every once in a while, it can lead to an emotional reaction.

Listed below are five times WWE fans were forced to cry.

#5. The New Day's betrayal of Big E on WWE RAW

Big E suffered a broken neck in 2022 and still has not returned to action. However, he made a surprise appearance on the December 2, 2024, edition of WWE RAW to have a conversation with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

The former champion offered to be their manager, as The New Day were not getting along at the time. However, Woods and Kingston united with their hatred for their former stablemate and criticized him for not being there for the faction while recovering from a broken neck. Wrestling fans were left heartbroken as The New Day left Big E behind and became one of the most despised factions in the company.

#4. Seth Rollins turning his back on The Shield

The Shield were an iconic faction in WWE and are still referenced to this day. The legendary group featured Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (now known as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley).

Seth Rollins betrayed The Shield on the June 2, 2014, episode of RAW, attacking Ambrose and Reigns with a steel chair to align with Triple H and The Authority. The moment is regarded as one of the best heel turns of all time due to the emotional reaction it elicited from fans.

#3. John Cena announces his retirement tour

John Cena made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 2024 and announced that 2025 would be his final year of in-ring competition. The Cenation Leader has accumulated a staggering number of fans over the years, and the announcement of his retirement was difficult to hear for many of his supporters.

However, Cena turned the wrestling world upside down after he won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. He sold his soul to The Rock following the victory and brutally attacked Cody Rhodes. While fans were initially sad to learn about the legend's in-ring career coming to an end, they now loathe the 47-year-old for his actions at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

#2. Roman Reigns' battle with leukemia

Roman Reigns has become one of the most beloved stars on the roster due to his portrayal as The Tribal Chief. However, he struggled to connect with fans in the past, despite being placed at the top of the card.

Reigns got an emotional response from fans when he relinquished the Universal Championship on the October 22, 2018, episode of RAW to battle leukemia. The veteran then shed some tears with his Shield stablemates (Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) on the entrance ramp following the announcement.

The veteran got an even bigger pop when he announced that he was in remission the following year. While many fans at the time were struggling to connect with Reigns as a character, on a personal level, they were happy to see him overcome his illness and return to action.

#1. Bray Wyatt breaks character to speak to WWE fans

Bray Wyatt spoke from the heart on the October 14, 2022, episode of SmackDown and addressed WWE fans. The veteran had tears in his eyes during the promo and thanked fans for saving his life.

Unfortunately, Wyatt tragically passed away in 2023 at only 36 years old. His character-breaking promo showcased his talent with the microphone, and many fans are still saddened by his passing.

