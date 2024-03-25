Roman Reigns tease, Family above all, and more - 4 Signs that Jey Uso will betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Jey Uso walked away from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline last year and has since been trying to push forward as a singles star in WWE. The 38-year-old almost became Intercontinental Champion a few weeks ago before his brother Jimmy got involved in the match.

Main Event Jay and his twin will collide at WrestleMania XL in a brother vs. brother match, which could settle their issues and allow the former to possibly head back to The Bloodline.

The two-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion is on the opposite side of his family at the moment, but could he be the one who costs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania?

#4 Jey Uso doesn't seem to want revenge

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline may have expanded over the past few years, and now even The Rock is a member of the group. However, it's clear that Jey Uso was the man who made Roman Reigns The Tribal Chief after they feuded for almost a year and finally settled their issues inside Hell in a Cell.

This past week on SmackDown, Jey Uso was just inches away from both Jimmy and Reigns, but instead of assaulting them for what they have done to him in recent weeks, he stood and waited for them to launch an attack instead.

Could it be that Jey Uso doesn't want revenge since The Bloodline and everything they have done over the past four years is because of him?

#3 Jey Uso's recent interviews

Jey Uso has seemingly moved on from The Bloodline and tries to claim that he now wants to be a singles star and win titles alone. However, in recent interviews, he talked about how The Bloodline story could go on for several more years.

"Man, the future’s bright is all I’m gonna say. The story keeps evolving. This might go on for another three years."

If Uso wants to end The Bloodline and Roman Reigns, why would he believe that his family can continue evolving for another three years?

#2 "Family Above All"

The Bloodline segments are always full of hints, and it seems that Roman Reigns has dropped one of the biggest ones with his recent merchandise. The Bloodline has a new slogan, "Family Above All."

This phrase could be aimed at The Rock and the fact that they must focus on their family before battling for supremacy. Otherwise, it might be aimed at Jey Uso, the only family member who has gone away. He may be facing his brother at WrestleMania, but after they have gotten that out of their system, it could be time to shake hands and reconcile.

#1 The Roman Reigns staredown

Expand Tweet

Many fans noticed what could be one of the biggest teases for WrestleMania from Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown. Jey Uso was on the apron as The Bloodline backed away, and rather than staring at his brother, he was looking at Reigns. The Tribal Chief made it very clear that he was pointing to the new family slogan for Main Event Jey to see.

It could be a huge hint that Jey Uso might put his family above his new alliance with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Poll : Will Jey Uso betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion