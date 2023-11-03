Roman Reigns to be under threat by Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel? Analyzing sinister twist

Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley have huge title defenses at Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight. The Eradicator, on the other hand, is set to defend her Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a fatal five-way match this Saturday.

Though The Bloodline and The Judgment Day seem to be working together at the moment, Ripley might pull off a swerve at Crown Jewel by costing Reigns his match against Knight. Hypothetically speaking, the champion would lose the title due to a surprise cash-in by 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match winner Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy teased cashing in his briefcase on Roman Reigns this past Monday on RAW when he referenced The Tribal Chief as one of the briefcase’s potential victims – with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins being the other. The Visionary is also set for his title defense against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

It remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley will pull off a sinister twist on Roman Reigns by helping Damian Priest finally cash in his contract on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in front of a red-hot crowd at the Mohammed Abdu Arena tomorrow night.

Have Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley shared the screen in the lead-up to Crown Jewel?

No. Despite teasing a face-off on multiple occasions, WWE has so far kept Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley away from each other. The Tribal Chief sent The Bloodline to work with The Judgment Day earlier this year, but the alliance quickly fizzled out.

The Judgment Day confronted The Bloodline (minus Reigns) on the final SmackDown before Fastlane 2023. Mami told The Wiseman to acknowledge her and proposed a new alliance between the two top factions on the main roster.

It remains to be seen if fans will get to see Reigns and Ripley together on screen at Crown Jewel.

