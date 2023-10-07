5 possible reasons for Rhea Ripley's interaction with Paul Heyman on SmackDown

The wrestling world is buzzing following Rhea Ripley’s interaction with Paul Heyman on SmackDown this week. The two discussed in The Bloodline’s locker room after The Judgment Day arrived on the blue brand just a day before Fastlane.

Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa arrived in their locker room to find out The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh were already there. Ripley then asked her faction to leave her and Heyman alone for a small talk. The Wise Man told Jimmy and Solo to do the same.

Now that we’ve had a bit of a recap let’s discuss five possible reasons for Rhea Ripley’s interaction with Paul Heyman on SmackDown:

#5. Forming a new super faction

WWE aired the locker room segment between Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman on SmackDown this week. Mami told the Wise Man that The Bloodline and the Judgment Day needed to align because “we are stronger together.”

Ripley may want a new super faction to emerge from the union between Bloodline and Judgment Day. The new group would be unbeatable, allowing both factions to run RAW and SmackDown simultaneously.

#4. Deliver a massive warning

Rhea Ripley was convincing with her proposition to Paul Heyman on SmackDown. She explicitly told the Wise Man they needed to work together or find out which one of The Bloodline or The Judgment Day is stronger.

This was a threat to The Bloodline’s very existence in WWE. Mami knows that Roman Reigns’ group has struggled to keep it together since Jey Uso walked out. Ripley probably used his absence to deliver her massive warning to the Wise Man.

#3. Build toward a massive Survivor Series showdown

The Bloodline and The Judgment Day had formed a brief alliance in mid-April 2023. The partnership, however, didn’t last long because the two factions couldn’t stand each other. Tonight’s event, however, showed the two groups could work together.

It is possible that Rhea Ripley’s interaction with Paul Heyman could be a massive foreshadowing for a huge multi-man match featuring the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena at Survivor Series 2023.

#2. Force Paul Heyman to ditch The Bloodline

Paul Heyman has been the guiding force behind The Bloodline for three years now. The Wise Man has mentored Roman Reigns and The Usos to record-breaking singles and tag team title reigns. He’s been instrumental in some of the biggest wins of their career.

That said, Heyman’s association with The Bloodline seems to have reached its end. The Wise Man is seen to be drifting apart from the faction, and Ripley sees that as an opportunity to bring him to Judgment Day.

#1. Rhea Ripley’s potential confrontation with Roman Reigns

Rhea Ripley’s interaction with Paul Heyman on SmackDown has confirmed her as the de facto leader of The Judgment Day. Mami also popped a reaction from the fans when she told the Wise Man to acknowledge her.

Hypothetically, such a statement would put the Tribal Chief on notice, causing him to take matters into his own hands. It remains to be seen if Ripley’s meeting with Heyman will lead to a confrontation with Roman Reigns on SmackDown in the near future.

