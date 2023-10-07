5 Signs Paul Heyman is drifting apart from The Bloodline

Paul Heyman seems to be losing his control over The Bloodline. The Wise Man looks legitimately stressed out whenever he shows up on SmackDown alongside Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Jey’s exit from the faction hasn’t done Heyman any favors. On the contrary, it has given him more trouble to deal with.

The latest episode of SmackDown dropped another subtle tease regarding Paul Heyman’s persisting issues with The Bloodline. The arrival of The Judgment Day on the blue brand apparently made things worse for the Wise Man. Clearly, he cannot control the chaos without Roman Reigns.

Having said that, let’s look at five signs Paul Heyman is drifting apart from The Bloodline.

#5. Jimmy Uso is driving him crazy

Jimmy Uso was the first Anoa'i family member to defect from The Bloodline. He also cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa their tag team championship match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Night of Champions 2023.

However, the defection lasted only two months before he helped the Tribal Chief retain his chiefdom against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

Jimmy Uso is incredibly persistent with how he’s calling the shots amid Roman Reigns’ absence on SmackDown. The 38-year-old star has Paul Heyman on the verge of a panic attack with his antics.

Plus, he is doing things his way without understanding the possible repercussions, which Heyman would never approve of in his strategic thinking.

#4. Solo Sikoa appears to be the only one under Paul Heyman’s control

Solo Sikoa has been with The Bloodline since Clash at the Castle. The Anoa'i family elders sent the Street Champion to assist Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre. The Tribal Chief acknowledged him for his loyalty and made him the Enforcer of The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa also appears to be the only one out of Roman Reigns’ three cousins who’s still under the tutelage of Heyman. This was evident from the latest SmackDown when the Wise Man asked the Enforcer to step down after Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes showed up to help John Cena and LA Knight take care of The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

If Paul Heyman leaves The Bloodline, he may take Solo Sikoa with him as the next ‘Paul Heyman Guy.’

#3. Possible switch to The Judgment Day

Paul Heyman mediated a brief alliance between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day earlier this year on WWE RAW. The alliance was set up to take care of the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn problem following WrestleMania 39.

Heyman again approved an alliance between the two factions on October 6, 2023, of SmackDown. The Wise Man was talked into forming a partnership by Rhea Ripley – who, by this point, is pretty much the de facto leader of The Judgment Day.

The Wise Man seemed intimidated by the Women’s World Champion and didn’t have his usual quirky response to counter the Nightmare’s proposition. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Heyman leaves The Bloodline for Judgment Day.

#2. Subtle acknowledgment of Roman Reigns’ rumored opponent

Roman Reigns is set to appear on SmackDown after Fastlane. The Tribal Chief’s highly-anticipated return was advertised this week on the blue brand, with Heyman acknowledging his rumored opponent. The star in question is none other than LA Knight.

The Wise Man put over the self-proclaimed Megastar during their exchange in the opening segment of SmackDown this week.

Fans love to see LA Knight receive his flowers from one of the greatest minds in the business, but the acknowledgment may not sit well with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief could see this as a sign of possible weakness, causing Heyman to drift apart from The Bloodline further ahead of Reigns’ rumored feud against LA Knight.

#1. He seems to have found the next ‘Paul Heyman Guy’

Paul Heyman has been managing wrestlers since time immemorial. He managed a stacked line-up of Rick Rude, “Stunning” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Madusa, to name a few, during his Paul E. Dangerously days in WCW. In WWE, Heyman took many guys under his wing and turned most of them into megastars.

That brings us to a huge NXT prospect rumored to be the next ‘Paul Heyman Guy.’ The star in question is Bron Breakker, and he’s going to be managed by the Wise Man himself against his match against Carmelo Hayes next Tuesday on NXT.

It remains to be seen if Breakker will be the one to acquire the services of Heyman against Roman Reigns.

