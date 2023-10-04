Roman Reigns gives a special task to Paul Heyman after massive John Cena announcement

Roman Reigns has given a massive task to Paul Heyman ahead of next week's NXT.

The Wiseman made a big announcement on tonight's edition of WWE NXT. The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief was seen backstage, stating that Reigns gave him a task for next week.

Bron Breakker will take on Carmelo Hayes on NXT next week. Hayes will have John Cena in his corner for the bout. Paul Heyman took the wrestling world by storm, announcing that he would be in Bron Breakker's corner for the match.

Heyman wasn't happy with John Cena being in Carmelo Hayes' corner. He revealed that The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns bestowed upon him the task of providing his wisdom to Breakker by being in his corner.

Expand Tweet

Fans are beyond excited for next week's episode of NXT. While Reigns' former rival John Cena will be in Hayes' corner, Paul Heyman will be in Breakker's. It would be interesting to see what happens when these two legendary personalities collide on the White and Gold brand.

What do you think? Are you excited for NXT next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.