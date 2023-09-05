Roman Reigns' title reign in danger? 5 Signs Cody Rhodes will move to WWE SmackDown

The championship run of Roman Reigns has made the headlines constantly. No wrestler has been able to take the title from The Tribal Chief. While many have come close, Roman Reigns has put a stop to them. However, this time around, his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship may be in danger.

After Jey Uso appeared on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce informed him that SmackDown would receive trade compensation for the same. A superstar from RAW would be moving to the blue brand. While it is not confirmed who it will be, Cody Rhodes is the favorite to move to the Friday Night show.

In this article, we will explore five potential reasons why The American Nightmare will move to the blue brand:

#5. To end his chapter with Roman Reigns

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes was expected to do what his father and brother couldn't. He was expected to beat Roman Reigns and become a World Champion. While the 38-year-old seemed close to winning the contest, interference by Solo Sikoa changed the game in Reigns' favor.

Naturally, both superstars went their ways, and this dream of The American Nightmare was left incomplete. Hence, it won't be a surprise to see the former AEW star move to SmackDown and feud with Roman Reigns again. WWE could also book Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this time.

#4. SmackDown needs a big superstar

When the RAW roster is compared to the SmackDown roster, many believe the red brand has more in quality and quantity. While this is something that can be argued upon, the blue brand certainly won't hurt with the presence of a superstar like Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare's appearance on the blue brand could increase ratings even when the likes of John Cena and Roman Reigns don't appear. The prospect of having a superstar on the blue brand around whom several storylines can be built is a reason why WWE might trade Rhodes for SmackDown.

#3. Recently appeared on SmackDown

On August 25, 2023, SmackDown hosted a tribute show for late superstars Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. In an episode full of emotions and mourning, RAW star Cody Rhodes appeared on the blue brand. He received a huge pop from fans present in the arena.

During his appearance on SmackDown that day, The American Nightmare paid tribute to Hall of Famer Terry Funk. While speaking about the hardcore legend, Rhodes mentioned his father's rivalry and matches with Funk.

Overall, this promo could have been an indication of Rhodes performing on the blue brand.

#2. Wrestled dark matches on SmackDown

The August 25 episode of SmackDown ended with a perfect tribute to Bray Wyatt. Inside the ring was a lantern placed in his memory, and a huge image of his appeared on the screen. Post this, the event went off-air, but the show was not over.

After SmackDown went off the air, Cody Rhodes wrestled Austin Theory in a dark match. In what was a good contest enjoyed by the fans in the arena, Rhodes registered a victory over Theory.

Later, The American Nightmare addressed the crowd in Lousiville and spoke about his time in OVW.

#1. Cody Rhodes desires to find a fresh opponent

After losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes was involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar. Between the feud, Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank. However, his long-time feud against Lesnar ended at SummerSlam when The American Nightmare defeated The Beast.

Since then, it seems as if WWE has not had a clear plan on whom Rhodes should face. This is one reason why the 38-year-old could probably move to SmackDown. Rhodes could find exciting feuds on the blue brand that could further boost his career.

