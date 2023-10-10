Roman Reigns' true intentions for Jey Uso finally coming to light in WWE? The Tribal Chief's masterplan unveiled

Since Roman Reigns aligned with Paul Heyman a few years ago, he has changed his perception of looking at narratives from a different viewpoint. The Tribal Chief has upped his in-ring game and has proven that he will use any means necessary to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Head of the Table could very well be doing something similar secretly. Jey Uso separated himself from The Bloodline after SummerSlam 2023 and switched over to Monday Night RAW. While everyone saw this as a probable breakup, Roman Reigns might have some different plans up in his sleeves.

The mastermind Reigns may have transferred Jey Uso to RAW as a major move to keep his title safe. One should not be surprised if The Tribal Chief had planned this chess move. Sending Jey to RAW, making him friends with Cody Rhodes, and bringing him into the tag team picture is a high possibility of Reigns' maneuver. Having Rhodes in the tag team picture will keep his attention away from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Keeping Cody away from a major title feud will restrict The American Nightmare from finishing his story. WWE Superstars have acted as each other's foes when they were not involved in a big storyline on many occasions in the past. This very well could be a brilliant plan from The Tribal Chief to keep his title reign safe.

Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown

The upcoming week will mark the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown. Triple H will be in the ring to make a major announcement. However, all eyes will be on Roman Reigns, who will be back for the first time after his brief SummerSlam hiatus. There are a few things that he could address to the fans.

The Tribal Chief may question the status of Jimmy Uso in The Bloodline, especially since Jimmy was the first one to break the heel faction. He also has to address Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa's loss to John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane 2023.

Last but not least, Roman Reigns could find out who will be his next challenger as Crown Jewel 2023 nears the WWE calendar. The two superstars who are currently rumored to face him at the Premium Live Event in Riyadh are LA Knight and AJ Styles. SmackDown will be live this Friday, and the fans cannot wait for the return of their Tribal Chief.

