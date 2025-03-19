Roman Reigns to turn heel and re-form The Bloodline with 2 debuting WWE stars on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns' run as a babyface has undoubtedly not been as good as his heel run. The Original Tribal Chief is seemingly set to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41, which would instantly capture the WWE Universe's attention.

After that, Reigns might focus on his family once again, forming a heel faction with debuting Lance Anoa'i and Hikuleo, which could be dubbed as a new variant of The Bloodline. Both members of the Samoan family have reportedly signed with the global juggernaut back in 2024, but haven't made it to TV yet.

A recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio surfaced online which has left some asking questions on Lance's future in the company. The report suggested that people backstage criticized the star and that there was a possibility that Lance may not 'make it' to the company.

While this report has sowed seeds of doubt on Lance's future, WWE could still have him show up on the main roster to see how the fans respond. A possible pairing with Hikuleo to join as Roman Reigns' new Bloodline members could make things quite interesting.

Moreover, putting the Original Tribal Chief alongside the debuting stars would give instant recognition to both stars in the industry early on in their careers.

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania match might be made official on SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown is set to feature the return of former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the blue brand. Furthermore, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will also be present on the show, bringing all three stars together under the same roof for the first time since the chaos in the Steel Cage match last week on WWE RAW.

With all three megastars present and a feud being built around them, WWE might make the Triple Threat match between them official for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Considering the star power in the match, the Triple Threat battle could end up being the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41, fulfilling CM Punk's dream to main event the show. Time will now tell what WWE has planned when all three stars come together on SmackDown this week.

